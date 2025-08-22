Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Dates, significance, rituals, and more
Ganesh Chaturthi is back on August 27, 2025!
For 10 days, people across India celebrate Lord Ganesha—the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom—by bringing home colorful idols and decorating pandals with flowers and lights.
Key rituals of the festival
The main rituals happen midday (11:05am to 1:40pm), when families install Ganesha idols at home or in community spaces.
There's a special 16-step puja with flowers, incense, and plenty of modaks (Ganesha's favorite sweet).
Daily aartis fill the air with music. Fun fact: people avoid looking at the moon on this day to dodge bad luck.
Ganesh visarjan
On September 6 (Anant Chaturdashi), it all wraps up as everyone joins in for Ganesh Visarjan—immersing the idols in water.
It's a moving moment that stands for letting go and new beginnings, bringing communities together through music, prayers, and celebration.