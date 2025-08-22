Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Dates, significance, rituals, and more

The main rituals happen midday (11:05am to 1:40pm), when families install Ganesha idols at home or in community spaces. There's a special 16-step puja with flowers, incense, and plenty of modaks (Ganesha's favorite sweet). Daily aartis fill the air with music. Fun fact: people avoid looking at the moon on this day to dodge bad luck.

Ganesh visarjan

On September 6 (Anant Chaturdashi), it all wraps up as everyone joins in for Ganesh Visarjan—immersing the idols in water.

It's a moving moment that stands for letting go and new beginnings, bringing communities together through music, prayers, and celebration.