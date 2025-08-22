Maharashtra is waiving tolls on these highways for Ganesh Chaturthi
Heading home for Ganesh Chaturthi just got easier—Maharashtra is waiving tolls on Mumbai-Bengaluru and Mumbai-Goa highways from August 23 to September 8.
Roads managed by the Public Works Department and State Road Development Corporation are included too.
How to get the special pass
To skip the toll, travelers need a "Ganeshotsav 2025 - Konkan Darshan" pass with their vehicle and owner details.
The pass works for both your trip there and back, and you can pick one up at Regional Transport Offices or through police and traffic authorities.
City and rural police are teaming up to make sure everyone gets sorted smoothly.
Heavy vehicles will be banned on Mumbai-Goa route
To keep things moving safely, heavy vehicles like trucks won't be allowed on the Mumbai-Goa Highway during busy festival dates (August 23-28, August 31, September 2, September 6-7).
Only trucks carrying essentials—with special permission—can use the route then.
This should help reduce jams so everyone can get home for Ganpati without stress.