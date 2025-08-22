What's special about Asia's widest six-lane bridge in Bihar 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Aunta-Simaria bridge, India's widest extradosed cable-stayed bridge, in poll-bound Bihar. The 1.86km-long and 34m-wide structure is built over the Ganga River on National Highway 31, connecting Mokama's Aunta Ghat with Begusarai's Simaria. It is expected to reduce travel time by nearly 100km for heavy vehicles and boost trade and economic growth in the region.

Built at a cost of over ₹1,870 crore, the bridge is described as India's widest extradosed cable-stayed bridge. With a width of 34 meters, segment lengths ranging from 57 to 115 meters, and cantilever arms up to 70 meters long, the bridge is intended to play a significant role in alleviating traffic congestion between North and South Bihar. It is constructed parallel to the two-lane Rajendra Setu, which has been closed for heavy vehicles, forcing them to take longer routes.

With the new Aunta-Simaria bridge, the travel time between districts such as Begusarai, Supaul, Madhubani, Purnea, and Araria in the north and Patna, Sheikhpura, Nawada, and Lakhisarai in the south will be significantly reduced. The bridge is also expected to provide a major boost to trade and industry in Bihar. Farmers, especially makhana growers from North Bihar, will have quicker access to markets. Industrial hubs such as Barauni will benefit from smoother transport of goods.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh called the project a "milestone in Bihar's development," adding it complements other central projects like the NTPC plant and new fertilizer unit in Begusarai. The construction of the Aunta-Simaria bridge, however, was not without its challenges. The entire stretch lies in a flood-prone, low-lying zone, making construction possible only during seven to eight months of the year. However, engineers used modern extra-dosed technology to ensure durability and strength.