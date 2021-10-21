Champions League, Manchester United 3-2 Atalanta: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 21, 2021, 02:28 am

Manchester United beat Atalanta 3-2 at home

Manchester United rallied from 2-0 down to turn things around against Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League. United were 2-0 down at half-time and changed the complexion of the match to win 3-2. Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral scored for the visitors as Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire's goals saw United level at 2-2. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

United allowed Davide Zappacosta to be released down the right and the former Chelsea man pulled the ball across the face of goal for Pasalic to tap home the opener. It went bad to worse for United when Demiral rose above two defenders to score. Fred and Rashford missed sitters before half-time. Rashford scored from Bruno Fernandes' through ball before Maguire and Ronaldo netted.

Stats

United have conceded 14 goals in their last nine matches

Manchester United have now won two games in all competitions in their last five matches at Old Trafford (W2 D1 L2). They have now conceded in nine successive games in all competitions. Notably, United have let in 14 goals in this phase, with six in two successive games now. United now top the standings in Group F with six points from three games.

Numbers

Unwanted numbers for Man United

United were 2-0 down against Atalanta within 29 minutes. As per Opta, this is the earliest they have found themselves 2-0 down at Old Trafford in a UEFA Champions League match since October 2012 (20 minutes vs Braga). United have now failed to keep a clean sheet in 12 consecutive home games in all competitions, their longest such run since February 1964 (13).

Feats

Other notable feats scripted in the match

Fernandes has now registered an assist in all three UCL games this season for United. Rashford netted his 12th Champions League goal and a 90th in all competitions. Rashford has netted seven goals in his last seven Champions League group stage games.

Pasalic

Pasalic registers these records

As per Opta, Mario Pasalic is the first player to have scored against both Manchester City and Manchester United in Champions League with an Italian side. Pasalic became the first Croatian player to score at Old Trafford in the UCL since Luka Modric in March 2013. He has now been involved in four goals in his last three appearances for Atalanta (G2 A2).

Do you know?

Rashford registers this unique record

As per Opta, Rashford's goal was the 300th under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Man United in all competitions. Notably, Rashford has scored both the 300th and also the first under Solskjaer.

Ronaldo

Ronaldo races to 137 Champions League goals

As per Opta, Ronaldo has scored in three consecutive Champions League games for Manchester United for the second time, previously doing so in November 2007. The Portuguese international scored his sixth goal for United this season in all competitions. CR7 has now raced to 137 Champions League goals. He scored his 18th goal for United in the UCL.