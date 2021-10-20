ICC T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka beat Ireland: Records broken

Sri Lanka beat Ireland in Round 1 of the ICC T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka beat Ireland in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup Round 1, Group A match in Abu Dhabi. Batting first, the Lankans managed 171/7 in 20 overs. Wanindu Hasaranga slammed a gutsy 70-run knock. Joshua Little took four wickets for 23 runs. In response, Ireland (101/10) failed to chase down the target. Here are the records that were broken.

How did the match pan out?

Sri Lanka were off to a poor start, losing three wickets for just eight runs. Pathum Nissanka (61) added a superb 123-run stand alongside Hasaranga for the fourth wicket. After their dismissals, Dasun Shanaka (21*) contributed to take Lanka past 170. In reply, Ireland were reduced to 32/3 and never quite got along to surrender the tie.

Nissanka and Hasaranga slam fifties; ducks for Perera and Fernando

Playing his sixth T20I, Lankan opener Nissanka scored a fighting 47-ball 61. He smashed six fours and a six. Nissanka slammed his maiden fifty in T20Is, racing to 147 runs at 29.40. Hasaranga also scored his maiden T20I fifty, hitting 10 fours and a six. Kusal Perera registered a golden-ball duck. This was his first duck in T20Is. Avishka Fernando posted his third duck.

Record partnership for Nissanka and Hasaranga

Nissanka and Hasaranga's 123-run partnership is now the fourth-highest stand for any wicket for Sri Lanka. This is also the highest fourth-wicket stand for Lanka in T20Is. This was the ninth century-plus stand for Lanka in T20Is.

T20Is: Hasaranga is now the fifth-highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka

Hasaranga (1/12) is now the fifth-highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in T20Is (39). He surpassed the tally of Angelo Mathews (38). Maheesh Theekshana (3/17) registered his best bowling figures in T20Is.