Published on Oct 12, 2021, 01:11 pm

Virat Kohli played his last match as RCB's captain on Monday

Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore for the last time on Monday. RCB suffered a four-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator. Kohli had announced in September that he will step down as RCB's captain after the 2021 IPL season. However, the 32-year-old confirmed that he will continue to play for the Bangalore-based franchise. Here, we decode his captaincy numbers for RCB.

Fourth-most wins as captain in the IPL

Kohli has led in the second-most matches in the IPL (140) after MS Dhoni (203). He has the fourth-most wins as captain (64, excluding Super Overs). Notably, he is the only captain in the top seven without an IPL title.

Kohli was appointed RCB's permanent captain in 2013

Kohli was made the vice-captain of RCB in 2011. He also led in a few matches as regular skipper Daniel Vettori was injured. After the latter's retirement, Kohli was appointed RCB's permanent captain. Under him, RCB qualified for the playoffs in four seasons (2015, 2016, 2020, and 2021). RCB finished as the runners-up in 2016, having lost to eventual champions Sunrisers Hyderabad.

A breakthrough season for Kohli

Kohli shattered plenty of records in 2016. He smashed a total of 973 runs, the most by a captain and a player in a single season. Kohli also slammed the most tons (4) by a player in a single season. He averaged a staggering 81.08 in 2016. RCB qualified for their third final in the leadership of Kohli.

Life comes a full circle for Kohli

Kohli scored an unbeaten 39 (34) in his first game as RCB's captain (2011). He led RCB to a nine-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals. Interestingly, Kohli scored as many runs in his last game while leading RCB (39 off 33 vs KKR), a decade later.

A look at other records of Kohli as captain (IPL)

Kohli has scored the most number of runs while leading in the IPL (4,881). He is also the leading run-scorer of the cash-rich league overall (6,283). The 32-year-old holds the record for registering most hundreds (five) by a captain (four in the same edition). Kohli has slammed 40 half-centuries while leading, the most as captain in the IPL.