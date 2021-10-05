IPL 2021, RCB vs SRH: Here is the match preview

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Oct 05, 2021, 12:47 pm

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad to lock horns in Abu Dhabi

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face each other in the 52nd match of 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium will host the impending encounter. RCB have already qualified for the playoffs, however, they need to improve their Net Run Rate in order to topple CSK at number two. Besides, the Orange Army were eliminated from the race earlier.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

Hyderabad have had the edge over Bangalore as far as the IPL head-to-head record is concerned. In 18 meetings, SRH have won 10 matches with a win percentage of 55.56. Meanwhile, RCB have managed to win eight matches with a win percentage of 44.44. Both sides have won three games each against each other since IPL 2019.

Details

A look at the key details

The match will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium (7:30 PM IST). The last encounter here (CSK vs RR) turned out to be a high-scoring thriller. Notably, five of the last six matches here have been won by the teams batting second. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

RCB

RCB can make changes in the XI

RCB didn't alter the XI against PBKS, a move that yielded positive results. However, they can afford to experiment now as they are through to the playoffs. Daniel Christian, who hasn't done much till now, can be benched. Probable XI: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Christian/Chameera, Garton/Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

SRH

Umran Malik will have the spotlight

SRH still remain the bottom-placed side. They suffered their 10th defeat this season (to Kolkata Knight Riders). The Orange Army would want to show some fight in the remaining two games. All eyes will be on speedster Umran Malik. Probable XI: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran, Siddarth Kaul

Performers

Here are the top performers

David Warner has racked up 754 runs from 19 games at a strike rate of 160.42 against RCB. In the bowling segment, Sandeep Sharma has taken 23 wickets with a best haul of 3/15 against them. Against SRH, Kohli owns 564 runs at a strike rate of 137.56, while Chahal has scalped 16 wickets with a best haul of 3/18.