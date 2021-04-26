IPL 2021, DC vs RCB: Preview, head-to-head and important stats

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Apr 26, 2021, 04:03 pm

Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 22nd game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The match is scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which will host its second game this season.

While DC are in a commanding state at the moment, RCB would aim to get back to winning ways.

Here is the preview.

H2H

A look at the head-to-head record

RCB have enjoyed an edge over DC in the IPL so far.

In 25 head-to-head meetings, RCB have managed to win 14 matches with a win percentage of 56.

On the other hand, Delhi have earned 10 victories against RCB (win percentage: 40). One match was washed out.

Notably, Delhi have won four out of six matches against RCB since 2018.

Performers

Here are the top performers

DC batsman Ajinkya Rahane has racked up 639 runs from 20 games at a strike-rate of 129.35 against Bangalore.

In the bowling segment, Axar Patel has scalped 15 wickets with a best bowling performance of 3/11.

Against Delhi, Virat Kohli owns 897 runs at 59.80, while Yuzvendra Chahal has snapped up 14 wickets with a match best haul of 3/32.

Battles

The key battles to watch out for

Kohli has managed to score 158 runs off 100 balls against Amit Mishra, while Mishra has dismissed him twice.

Interestingly, the former has also fallen to Rabada twice (20 runs off 20 balls).

Shikhar Dhawan has amassed 66 runs off 57 balls against Chahal, while Chahal has dismissed him thrice.

Mohammed Siraj has dismissed Prithvi Shaw twice in a space of just seven balls.

Stats

A look at the interesting stats

In the ongoing season, Kohli has been dismissed thrice by fast bowlers (88 runs).

Since IPL 2020, he has fallen to the seamers as many as 12 times (6 sixes and 29 fours).

Notably, AB de Villiers carries a strike-rate of 215.38 in the death against Delhi.

So far, Prithvi Shaw has recorded a strike-rate of 170.59 in the powerplay this season.