IPL 2021: DC include Ishant, Sams gets RCB cap

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Apr 27, 2021, 07:06 pm

Match number 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Tuesday sees the Delhi Capitals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad.

The DC have brought in Ishant Sharma after R Ashwin took a break to support his family during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the RCB have handed a cap to Daniel Sams as Rajat Patidar gets included.

Here's more.

Information

Here's Delhi Capitals' playing XI

DC playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan

Verdict

Both teams will count on their openers

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan will aim to give Delhi Capitals the desired start.

They have enjoyed batting as a pair and were successful against SRH on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal have played a pivotal role in the team's success so far.

They will aim to push the opposition to come up with proper plans against them.

Information

Here's RCB's playing XI

RCB playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj