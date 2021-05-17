'Virat Kohli is the best batsman', opines Tim Paine

Indian captain Virat Kohli might not be at his best at the moment, but he has certainly left a lasting impression on his counterpart Tim Paine. Speaking on the 'Gilly and Goss' podcast, the Australian Test skipper said that "Kohli is best player in the world". Interestingly, Paine had earlier conceded that Kohli is "just another player" who doesn't bother him. Here is more.

He can get under your skin: Paine

"For Virat Kohli, I've said many times, he seems like the type of player you would love to have on your team. He is competitive. He is the best batsman in the world," Paine said on Kohli. "He (Kohli) is challenging to play against and he can get under your skin because he is so good and he is so competitive."

Team India made history Down Under in 2018/19

Under Kohli, India became the first Asian side to win a Test series in Australia (2018/19). They clinched the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. Notably, Kohli finished with 282 runs, having fired a blistering ton in Perth. The particular series also made headlines due to the on-field banters between the two sides. Both Kohli and Paine were seen exchanging words on quite a few occasions.

Kohli loves playing against Australia

Kohli is the fourth-highest run-scorer against Australia across formats (second-most among Indians). In 82 internationals, he has racked up 4,483 runs at an incredible average of 52.74. This tally also includes 15 tons, fourth-most by a player against a single team in international cricket.

'Kohli is just another player to me', Paine had said

Ahead of India's 2020 tour Down Under, Paine's statement on Kohli had grabbed eyeballs. Back then, he had stated, "I get asked a log of questions about Kohli, he's just another player to me, it doesn't really bother. There's not really a relationship with him to be fair, I see him at the toss and play against him and that's about it."

India won their second consecutive Test series in Australia

Paine yet again faced the heat as India toured Australia in 2020. The Australians drew blood this time by comprehensively winning the opening Test. They even bundled out India for their lowest score. However, after Kohli headed back home, the Ajinkya Rahane-led India staged a befitting comeback. They won the Boxing Day Test, drew at the SCG, and won the series finale in Brisbane.