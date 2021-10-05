IPL 2021, RR vs MI: Rohit Sharma elects to field

IPL 2021, RR vs MI: Here is the toss update

Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians will square off in the 51st match of 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium is hosting the encounter. Both sides need to win their remaining two matches with a superior Net Run Rate in order to qualify for the playoffs. Besides, Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to field first.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

As far as the IPL head-to-head record is concerned, Mumbai have fared slightly better than Rajasthan. In 23 meetings, MI have won 12 encounters with a win percentage of 52.17. Meanwhile, RR have managed to win 11 matches with a win percentage of 47.83. Interestingly, RR have won five of the seven matches against MI since IPL 2018.

Details

Pitch report and TV listing

The match is being held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Unlike the last season, the wicket on this venue has been on the slower side. Notably, four of the last six matches here have been won by the teams batting second. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Recap

Recap: What happened in the last match?

The previous match between MI and RR turned out to be a one-sided affair. RR scored 171/4 in 20 overs, riding on substantial knocks from the top four. Rahul Chahar stood out for MI with figures of 2/33. Although MI lost skipper Rohit Sharma early on, Quinton de Kock held one end. His unbeaten 70 (50) powered the defending champions to a seven-wicket win.

Teams

Here are the two teams

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain, wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Kuldip Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Changes

Mumbai recall Ishan Kishan

Both MI and RR have made two changes each in the XI. MI have recalled wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan in place of Quinton de Kock. All-rounder James Neesham has replaced Krunal Pandya, who has looked bleak so far. Meanwhile, Mayank Markande has made way for Shreyas Gopal in the RR XI. Kuldip Yadav comes in for Akash Singh.