Last updated on

Last updated on Apr 12, 2021, 11:48 pm

The century of Sanju Samson went into vain as Rajasthan Royals lost to Punjab Kings in the fourth game of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium. Samson fired his third IPL hundred but RR managed to chase 222 in the final over. Earlier, the likes of Deepak Hooda and KL Rahul starred for Punjab Kings. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

Punjab made a solid start despite the early dismissal of Mayank Agarwal. The likes of Rahul and Chris Gayle added 67 runs stand before Hooda came into the act. Hooda wreaked havoc with his 28-ball 64, while Rahul (91) powered Punjab to 221/6. Even Sanju Samson's record-breaking knock couldn't help Rajasthan Royals chase the mammoth total in the final over.

Heroics A knock for the ages!

Sanju Samson played a gem of an innings and led by example in his first IPL game as captain. He certainly played a captain's knock in the run-chase, having slammed his third hundred in the tournament. Samson registered the highest-ever score in maiden IPL innings as captain. He surpassed the previous record of Shreyas Iyer, who scored 93* against KKR in 2018.

Hooda A blistering knock by Deepak Hooda

Middle-order batsman Deepak Hooda gained promotion in the batting order. He came to bat at number four, ahead of Caribbean batsman Nicholas Pooran. Hood rightly made use of his promotion as he was all guns blazing from ball one. He raced to his third IPL fifty off just 20 balls, fifth-fastest by a Punjab batsman. Hooda slammed 64 off 28 balls (6 sixes).

Do you know? Hooda repeats a similar feat after six years

Hooda registered a 22-ball fifty in his second IPL innings (April 12, 2015), playing for Rajasthan Royals. Exactly six years later, he has repeated a similar feat in the cash-rich league, this time against Rajasthan.

Gayle Gayle completes 350 sixes in the IPL

Universe Boss Chris Gayle became the first-ever player to smash 350 sixes in the IPL (351). He now has 114 more maximums than the next-best AB de Villiers (237) on the tally. The former looked in terrific touch against the RR bowlers. He finished with 40 off 28 balls with the help of 4 fours and 2 sixes.

Rahul 22nd half-century for Rahul

Just like the last season, Rahul led the Punjab Kings from the front. He took charge of the innings right from the start. Rahul raced to his 22nd half-century in the IPL off mere 30 deliveries. He hammered 91 off 50 balls, a knock that was studded with 7 fours and 5 sixes. During the innings, Rahul also completed 2,000 runs for Punjab Kings.

Sakariya Another game, another star emerges!