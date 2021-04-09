Last updated on

Punjab Kings were off to an amazing start in the previous edition of Premier League. They won back-to-back matches before a string of consecutive losses marred their campaign eventually. The revamped Punjab Kings would be hoping to reverse the results in the forthcoming IPL 2021, starting April 9. Let us have a look at Punjab's recent IPL performances from 2018-2020.

2018 Punjab started well, but failed to carry on

Punjab Kings started their 2018 campaign on a positive note under the newly-appointed skipper R Ashwin. They won their opener against Delhi Capitals in an emphatic manner. Notably, Punjab won five of their first six matches in that edition. However, consecutive defeats led to their downfall, and they failed to enter the playoffs. Punjab finished seventh with six wins in 2018.

Information IPL 2018: Rahul slammed the fastest-ever IPL fifty

Opener KL Rahul stood out for Punjab in 2018. He finished as the third-highest run-scorer, having smashed 659 runs at a formidable average of 54.92. In Punjab's first game, Rahul smashed the fastest-ever fifty in the IPL history (14 balls vs DC).

2019 Punjab faced another downfall in 2019

The Punjab Kings management retained Ashwin as skipper for the second consecutive season. However, the results didn't improve much in 2019 too. Just like 2018, Punjab won five out of six matches at the start. They endured a string of defeats thereafter, losing a spot in the playoffs once again. Punjab finished the league stage at number six, claiming six wins.

Information IPL 2019: Rahul, Shami were the top-performers for Punjab

Despite the poor run of Punjab, Rahul continued to fire with the bat. He ended up scoring the second-most runs in 2019. Rahul hammered 593 runs from 14 matches at 53.91. In the bowling section, pace spearhead Mohammed Shami took 19 wickets for Punjab.

2020 Punjab couldn't do much under Rahul too

In the 2020 edition, Rahul was appointed Punjab's captain as Ashwin got traded to Delhi Capitals. Their tournament opener this time saw a Super-Over finish (Punjab lost to DC). During the league stage, they were involved in a double Super-Over thriller, where they beat Mumbai Indians. Despite being one of the front-runners to win the title, Punjab couldn't claim the playoffs berth in 2020.

Rahul IPL 2020: Rahul bagged the Orange Cap