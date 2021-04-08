-
Sachin Tendulkar discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been discharged from the hospital after recovering from COVID-19.
Reportedly, the former Indian cricketer will be in home quarantine for a few days.
Tendulkar got hospitalized a week after he tested positive for coronavirus.
He contracted the deadly virus after the competition of Road Safety World Series, wherein he led eventual champions India Legends.
I will remain isolated in home: Tendulkar
Tendulkar informed about the development on Twitter. He wrote, "I have just come home from the hospital and will remain isolated while continuing to rest and recuperate. I would like to thank everyone for all the good wishes and prayers. Really appreciate it."
Tendulkar contracted the virus in March
Tendulkar had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in March.
He revealed that he had undergone regular tests besides taking necessary precautions.
Later on, he tested positive after developing mild symptoms. Meanwhile, the rest of his family members tested negative for the virus.
Notably, the batting legend got admitted to the hospital a week after he tested COVID-19 positive.