Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain beat Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday. Defending champions Bayern were without star striker Robert Lewandowski and lost the match 2-3. Bayern tried to bounce back after going down 0-2. However, a second strike from Mbappe made the difference. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

PSG went ahead just three minutes into the match as Mbappe scored the opener from Neymar's assist. Marquinhos doubled their lead from another brilliant pass by Neymar (28'). Bayern finally broke the deadlock, with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting firing in the 37th minute. After half-time, a header from Thomas Muller tied the game. However, Mbappe clinched the winner for PSG eventually (68').

Mbappe Joint-most goals by a French player in a single edition

Mbappe helped PSG win the first leg of quarter-final with an incredible brace. He now owns eight goals in this season's UEFA Champions League, the joint-most by a French player in a single Champions League season along with Wissam Ben Yedder in 2017-18 and David Trezeguet in 2001-02. Mbappe is presently the second-highest goal-scorer in the ongoing competition.

Duo Neymar and Mbappe have fared well as a duo

Since their first season together in 2017/18, Neymar and Mbappe have assisted one another for ten UEFA Champions League goals. This is at least three more than any other pair in the competition during this period. Meanwhile, Neymar has assisted 25 goals in the UEFA Champions League since making his Champions League debut (2013/14), the most by any player during the period.

Do you know? A rare defeat for Bayern

Bayern Munich have lost a Champions League match for the first time since March 2019 (against Liverpool). Their last four defeats in the competition have come under four different managers (Carlo Ancelotti, Josef Heynckes, Niko Kovac and Hansi Flick).

Other records A look at the other records