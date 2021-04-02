-
Decoding RCB skipper Virat Kohli's performance in the IPLLast updated on Apr 02, 2021, 06:01 pm
The 14th edition of Indian Premier League is set to begin on April 9.
Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener.
The Virat Kohli-led side, who qualified for the playoffs in 2020, are still chasing their maiden IPL trophy.
Skipper Kohli would want to end the quest this time.
We take a look at Kohli's IPL stats.
Runs
Leading run-scorer in the IPL
As of now, King Kohli remains the only player to have represented one franchise since the inaugural edition of IPL.
In a career spanning over a decade, he has turned out to be the tournament's leading run-scorer.
He has racked up 5,878 runs from 192 matches at an average of 38.16.
The incredible tally also includes an incredible five tons and 39 fifties.
Captaincy
Kohli has been leading RCB since 2013
Kohli was awarded with full-time captaincy of RCB in 2013 after veteran Daniel Vettori retired.
Ever since, the management has stuck with the former despite the ups and downs.
Kohli has now become the third-most experienced captain in terms of matches after MS Dhoni (188) and Gautam Gambhir (129).
Under Kohli, the RCB have won 55 out of 125 matches.
2016
A breakthrough season for King Kohli!
The 2016 IPL season truly belonged to Kohli.
Besides claiming the Orange Cap, he shattered plenty of all-time records.
He amassed a total of 973 runs, the highest-ever in a single season, at at an astronomical average of 81.08.
Kohli, who was deprived of a single IPL ton before the season, finished with four in 2016.
Moreover, RCB were the runners-up in that season.
Information
IPL: Highest partnership by runs for any wicket
In 2016, Kohli shared a 229-run stand with AB de Villiers for second wicket against Gujarat Lions. This remains the highest partnership for any wicket in the IPL. Interestingly, the second-highest partnership also belongs to Kohli and de Villiers (215* vs MI, 2015).
Feats
Feats Kohli can attain in 2021
In the upcoming IPL edition, Kohli could become the first-ever player with 6,000 IPL runs.
He (5,878) requires 122 more runs to reach the landmark.
Notably, Kohli owns 510 more runs than the second-placed Suresh Raina (5,368) on the list.
He can also surpass Gambhir in terms of matches played (129) as captain.
More importantly, Kohli would want to clinch a maiden IPL title.