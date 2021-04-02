Last updated on

Last updated on Apr 02, 2021, 06:01 pm

The 14th edition of Indian Premier League is set to begin on April 9. Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener. The Virat Kohli-led side, who qualified for the playoffs in 2020, are still chasing their maiden IPL trophy. Skipper Kohli would want to end the quest this time. We take a look at Kohli's IPL stats.

Runs Leading run-scorer in the IPL

As of now, King Kohli remains the only player to have represented one franchise since the inaugural edition of IPL. In a career spanning over a decade, he has turned out to be the tournament's leading run-scorer. He has racked up 5,878 runs from 192 matches at an average of 38.16. The incredible tally also includes an incredible five tons and 39 fifties.

Captaincy Kohli has been leading RCB since 2013

Kohli was awarded with full-time captaincy of RCB in 2013 after veteran Daniel Vettori retired. Ever since, the management has stuck with the former despite the ups and downs. Kohli has now become the third-most experienced captain in terms of matches after MS Dhoni (188) and Gautam Gambhir (129). Under Kohli, the RCB have won 55 out of 125 matches.

2016 A breakthrough season for King Kohli!

The 2016 IPL season truly belonged to Kohli. Besides claiming the Orange Cap, he shattered plenty of all-time records. He amassed a total of 973 runs, the highest-ever in a single season, at at an astronomical average of 81.08. Kohli, who was deprived of a single IPL ton before the season, finished with four in 2016. Moreover, RCB were the runners-up in that season.

Information IPL: Highest partnership by runs for any wicket

In 2016, Kohli shared a 229-run stand with AB de Villiers for second wicket against Gujarat Lions. This remains the highest partnership for any wicket in the IPL. Interestingly, the second-highest partnership also belongs to Kohli and de Villiers (215* vs MI, 2015).

Feats Feats Kohli can attain in 2021