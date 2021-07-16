Men's T20 WC 2021: India, Pakistan placed in Group 2

ICC announces groups for Men's T20 World Cup 2021

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Friday, announced the groups for the Men's T20 World Cup 2021, set to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman from October 17 to November 14. Former champions India and Pakistan have been placed in Group 2, which also comprises New Zealand, Afghanistan, and the other two qualifiers from Round 1. Here's more.

Information

Defending champions WI placed in Group 1

The groups are selected on the basis of Team Rankings (as of March 20, 2021). Defending champions West Indies have been drawn with with England, Australia, and South Africa in Group 1 of the Super 12s. Two qualifiers from Round 1 will join them.

Statement

Our countdown for the T20 WC begins: Jay Shah

"With the announcement of groupings, our countdown for the ICC T20 World Cup kick-starts. There is nothing that separates the two groups as both are packed with sides that are highly competitive in the shortest format of the game," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said. "Having said that, the exciting T20 format is known for its surprises, and we must be prepared for the same."

Rivalry

T20 World Cup: The Indo-Pak rivalry

India and Pakistan have produced some riveting encounters at the T20 World Cup. India defeated Pakistan to win the inaugural edition of World T20 in 2007. In the same edition, the first clash between the two nations led to a historic bowl-out. Notably, India are unbeaten against Pakistan in the tournament (five matches). They last defeated Pakistan in the 2016 T20 WC.

First round

Key details about the first round

The matches in the first round will be split between two groups. Group A has Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia, while Group B comprises of Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, and Oman. The top-two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 12s, which will be played at three venues - Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah.