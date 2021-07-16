Novak Djokovic set to feature in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Novak Djokovic is set to participate in Tokyo Olympics

Men's singles world number one Novak Djokovic can aim for more glory as he is set to feature in the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Djokovic, who recently won his sixth Wimbledon crown and 20th Grand Slam title, has confirmed his participation in the Tokyo Games. Djokovic will represent Serbia in Tokyo as he vies for the Olympic gold. Here are the details.

'I will give my best to make us all happy'

Djokovic tweeted in Serbian next and said he is proud to represent Serbia. "With much pride, I'm packing for Tokyo and joining our national team in the fight for the brightest medals at the Olympic arenas," he tweeted. "For me playing for Serbia was always a special joy and motivation and I will give my best to make us all happy. Let's go."

Djokovic books his flight for Tokyo

Djokovic took to Twitter and claimed: "Cannot disappoint my little friend Koujirou. I booked my flight for Tokyo and will proudly be joining Team Serbia for the Olympics."

Djokovic can help himself with the calendar Golden Slam

The 34-year-old Djokovic has already won the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon titles this year. By winning the Olympic gold and then the 2021 US Open, Djokovic will become the first man to capture the Golden Grand Slam. The calendar Golden Slam has only ever been achieved once in the women's game when Steffi Graf sealed the deal in 1988.

How has Djokovic fared at the Olympics?

Djokovic won a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympics. He was beaten in the semis by Rafael Nadal. The Serb overcame James Blake for third place. In 2012, he lost in the semis against Andy Murray. And then, he was defeated by Juan Martin del Potro in the bronze medal match. Del Potro beat him in the first round in Rio four years later.

Several big stars set to miss the Tokyo Games

Here are the players who are set to miss the upcoming Tokyo Games. Women's: Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber, Simona Halep, Bianca Andreescu. Men's: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Stanislas Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem, Denis Shapovalov, Nick Kyrgios, David Goffin, Milos Raonic, Vasek Pospisil, Dan Evans, Alex de Minaur.

Djokovic is in ominous form in 2021

Djokovic is 34-3 in 2021 across tournaments. He has won 18 consecutive matches in the season.This streak started in June when he won the Belgrade trophy. He has a 21-0 win-loss record at Slams as well.