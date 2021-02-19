-
Records Novak Djokovic can script by winning the Australian OpenLast updated on Feb 19, 2021, 02:18 pm
-
Men's world number one Novak Djokovic has reached the final of the Australian Open 2021.
The tennis stalwart beat Aslan Karatsev to book his place in the final at Melbourne Park.
Djokovic, who is one win away from capturing another Grand Slam, will be registering several top-notch records.
In this article, we present the records he can script.
-
-
Semi-final
It was my best match so far, says Djokovic
-
Djokovic had enough quality on offer to win his semi-final clash 6-3 6-4 6-2.
The 33-year-old Serb won the final four games to overcome Karatsev.
Djokovic, who has struggled with an abdominal injury, said this was his best match so far.
"It was my best match so far and came at the right time. I'm thrilled," he said.
-
Australian Open
Djokovic is aiming to seal a record-extending ninth title
-
Djokovic has the record for most Australian Open wins in the history of the Grand Slam event (8).
He is aiming to seal a record-extending ninth men's title in Melbourne.
If Djokovic wins the Australian Open 2021 event, it will be the second time that he will clinch the title three successive times.
He has done it before from 2011-2013.
-
18th Slam
Djokovic can win his 18th career Grand Slam
-
Djokovic has won a total of 17 Grand Slams in his career. If he wins the AO, it will be his 18th Slam title. He is only behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal (20 each).
Djokovic has won 81 matches at the AO and has a win-loss record of 81-8.
This is the first Slam where he has won 80-plus matches.
-
Information
Djokovic is aiming to maintain 100% record at AO finals
-
So far, Djokovic has won all of his final duels at the Australian Open. He has never lost a final here in Melbourne. He has reached his ninth final at AO and could maintain a 100% record by winning Sunday's clash.
-
Information
Djokovic reaches his 28th Slam final, equals Nadal's record
-
By reaching the final of the AO, Djokovic has now entered 28 summit clashes at Grand Slams. He has equaled the tally of Nadal. If Djoker wins the tournament, this will be the fourth season in a row where he will seal a Slam title.
-
Twitter Post
28th final for Djoker!
-
That Grand Slam semifinal winning smile 😁— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 18, 2021
Make that 2️⃣8️⃣ for @DjokerNole!#AO2021 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/B9kBkX4VEB