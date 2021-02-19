Men's world number one Novak Djokovic has reached the final of the Australian Open 2021. The tennis stalwart beat Aslan Karatsev to book his place in the final at Melbourne Park. Djokovic, who is one win away from capturing another Grand Slam, will be registering several top-notch records. In this article, we present the records he can script.

Semi-final It was my best match so far, says Djokovic

Djokovic had enough quality on offer to win his semi-final clash 6-3 6-4 6-2. The 33-year-old Serb won the final four games to overcome Karatsev. Djokovic, who has struggled with an abdominal injury, said this was his best match so far. "It was my best match so far and came at the right time. I'm thrilled," he said.

Australian Open Djokovic is aiming to seal a record-extending ninth title

Djokovic has the record for most Australian Open wins in the history of the Grand Slam event (8). He is aiming to seal a record-extending ninth men's title in Melbourne. If Djokovic wins the Australian Open 2021 event, it will be the second time that he will clinch the title three successive times. He has done it before from 2011-2013.

18th Slam Djokovic can win his 18th career Grand Slam

Djokovic has won a total of 17 Grand Slams in his career. If he wins the AO, it will be his 18th Slam title. He is only behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal (20 each). Djokovic has won 81 matches at the AO and has a win-loss record of 81-8. This is the first Slam where he has won 80-plus matches.

Information Djokovic is aiming to maintain 100% record at AO finals

So far, Djokovic has won all of his final duels at the Australian Open. He has never lost a final here in Melbourne. He has reached his ninth final at AO and could maintain a 100% record by winning Sunday's clash.

Information Djokovic reaches his 28th Slam final, equals Nadal's record

By reaching the final of the AO, Djokovic has now entered 28 summit clashes at Grand Slams. He has equaled the tally of Nadal. If Djoker wins the tournament, this will be the fourth season in a row where he will seal a Slam title.