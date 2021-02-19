-
India vs England: Curran ruled out of remaining Test seriesLast updated on Feb 19, 2021, 01:49 pm
-
England all-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out of the fourth and final Test against India in Ahmedabad due to logistical challenges.
It is understood that the ECB doesn't want Curran to travel from England to Ahmedabad, which involves more than one commercial flight.
As per the cricket board, this could increase the possibility of Curran's exposure to the pandemic.
Here is more.
-
-
Information
Curran was rested as a part of England's rotation policy
-
Curran was rested after the completion of two-match Test series against Sri Lanka as part of England's rotation policy. As per his scheduled travel to India, he had to be available for the final Test, commencing on March 4.
-
Schedule
Curran will now fly to India on February 26
-
It has been learned that Curran will now fly "via the charter flight carrying other members of the limited-overs squad to India on February 26".
The five-match T20I series between India and England will start on March 12 in Ahmedabad.
It will be followed by a three-match ODI series, starting March 23 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
-
Release
ECB highlights the issue in a release
-
Highlighting the same, the ECB, in a release, said, "Originally it was planned the Surrey all-rounder would fly to Ahmedabad in time to be available for the fourth Test starting on 4 March."
"However, in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, making secure arrangements for such a journey proved too great a logistical challenge," the release added.
-
Policy
The 'rotation policy' of England
-
The England team management has been under the scanner for applying "rotation policy" across formats.
After the resumption of cricket amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the ECB has been inclined toward this measure.
Even in the ongoing series against India, pace spearhead James Anderson was rested following the opening Test.
Notably, he scalped five wickets in the match on Chepauk's rank-turner.
-
Series
The four-Test series is leveled at 1-1
-
After staging a comeback victory in the Chepauk Test, Team India would aim to carry the momentum.
Presently, the four-match Test series is presently poised at 1-1.
The upcoming Test, which will be a Day-Night affair at the newly-built Motera Stadium, will be a do-or-die clash for both the teams with respect to the ICC World Test Championship.