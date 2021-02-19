England all-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out of the fourth and final Test against India in Ahmedabad due to logistical challenges. It is understood that the ECB doesn't want Curran to travel from England to Ahmedabad, which involves more than one commercial flight. As per the cricket board, this could increase the possibility of Curran's exposure to the pandemic. Here is more.

Information Curran was rested as a part of England's rotation policy

Curran was rested after the completion of two-match Test series against Sri Lanka as part of England's rotation policy. As per his scheduled travel to India, he had to be available for the final Test, commencing on March 4.

Schedule Curran will now fly to India on February 26

It has been learned that Curran will now fly "via the charter flight carrying other members of the limited-overs squad to India on February 26". The five-match T20I series between India and England will start on March 12 in Ahmedabad. It will be followed by a three-match ODI series, starting March 23 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Release ECB highlights the issue in a release

Highlighting the same, the ECB, in a release, said, "Originally it was planned the Surrey all-rounder would fly to Ahmedabad in time to be available for the fourth Test starting on 4 March." "However, in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, making secure arrangements for such a journey proved too great a logistical challenge," the release added.

Policy The 'rotation policy' of England

The England team management has been under the scanner for applying "rotation policy" across formats. After the resumption of cricket amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the ECB has been inclined toward this measure. Even in the ongoing series against India, pace spearhead James Anderson was rested following the opening Test. Notably, he scalped five wickets in the match on Chepauk's rank-turner.

Series The four-Test series is leveled at 1-1