Last updated on

Last updated on Feb 19, 2021, 01:05 pm

Naomi Osaka reached the Australian Open final on Thursday to set up a summit clash against Jennifer Brady. Osaka ended Serena Williams' quest for a record equaling 24th Grand Slam title. On the other hand, Brady was involved in a three-set thriller against Karolina Muchova. The final, on Saturday, promises to be a crunch affair. We present the key details.

Osaka Osaka will be aiming to win a fourth Slam title

Three-time Slam champion Osaka was superb against Serena, winning the tie in straight sets. She beat the veteran legend 6-3, 6-4 to reach a fourth Slam final. Notably, Osaka is on a 20-match unbeaten streak and has never lost a Slam final. She has won two US Open titles and will be aiming to win her second Australian Open crown.

Brady Brady is on her best run at a Slam event

Brady had to battle it out against Muchova in a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to seal a spot in her first Grand Slam final. Notably, Muchova had earlier beaten world number one Ashleigh Barty in the quarters. The 22nd seed Brady is on her best run at a Slam event. Her previous best record a semi-final appearance at the 2020 US Open.

Osaka's journey Osaka's road to the Australian Open final

1st round: Naomi Osaka 6-1, 6-2 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 2nd round: Naomi Osaka 6-2, 6-3 Caroline Garcia 3rd round: Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-2 Ons Jabeur 4th round: Naomi Osaka 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 Garbine Muguruza Quarter-final: Naomi Osaka 6-2, 6-2 Hsieh Su-wei Semi-final: Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 Serena Williams

Brady's journey Brady's road to the Australian Open final

1st round: Jennifer Brady 6-1, 6-3 Aliona Bolsova 2nd round: Jennifer Brady 6-1, 6-2 Madison Brengle 3rd round: Jennifer Brady 6-1, 6-3 Kaja Juvan 4th round: Jennifer Brady 6-1, 7-5 Donna Vekic Quarter-final: Jennifer Brady 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 Jessica Pegula Semi-final: Jennifer 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 Brady Karolina Muchova

Twitter Post Brady joins an elite list