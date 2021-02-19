-
Australian Open, women's singles final: Everything you need to knowLast updated on Feb 19, 2021, 01:05 pm
-
Naomi Osaka reached the Australian Open final on Thursday to set up a summit clash against Jennifer Brady.
Osaka ended Serena Williams' quest for a record equaling 24th Grand Slam title.
On the other hand, Brady was involved in a three-set thriller against Karolina Muchova.
The final, on Saturday, promises to be a crunch affair.
We present the key details.
-
-
Osaka
Osaka will be aiming to win a fourth Slam title
-
Three-time Slam champion Osaka was superb against Serena, winning the tie in straight sets.
She beat the veteran legend 6-3, 6-4 to reach a fourth Slam final.
Notably, Osaka is on a 20-match unbeaten streak and has never lost a Slam final.
She has won two US Open titles and will be aiming to win her second Australian Open crown.
-
Brady
Brady is on her best run at a Slam event
-
Brady had to battle it out against Muchova in a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to seal a spot in her first Grand Slam final.
Notably, Muchova had earlier beaten world number one Ashleigh Barty in the quarters.
The 22nd seed Brady is on her best run at a Slam event.
Her previous best record a semi-final appearance at the 2020 US Open.
-
Osaka's journey
Osaka's road to the Australian Open final
-
1st round: Naomi Osaka 6-1, 6-2 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
2nd round: Naomi Osaka 6-2, 6-3 Caroline Garcia
3rd round: Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-2 Ons Jabeur
4th round: Naomi Osaka 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 Garbine Muguruza
Quarter-final: Naomi Osaka 6-2, 6-2 Hsieh Su-wei
Semi-final: Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 Serena Williams
-
Brady's journey
Brady's road to the Australian Open final
-
1st round: Jennifer Brady 6-1, 6-3 Aliona Bolsova
2nd round: Jennifer Brady 6-1, 6-2 Madison Brengle
3rd round: Jennifer Brady 6-1, 6-3 Kaja Juvan
4th round: Jennifer Brady 6-1, 7-5 Donna Vekic
Quarter-final: Jennifer Brady 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 Jessica Pegula
Semi-final: Jennifer 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 Brady Karolina Muchova
-
Twitter Post
Brady joins an elite list
-
🇺🇸 women to reach a Grand Slam singles final since 2017:— USTA (@usta) February 18, 2021
◆ Serena Williams
◆ Venus Williams
◆ Madison Keys
◆ Sloane Stephens
◆ Sofia Kenin
◆ Jennifer Brady
An elite list joined by @jennifurbrady95 👏 pic.twitter.com/sGPS3dN94n