Europa League, Wolfsberger 1-4 Tottenham: Records brokenLast updated on Feb 19, 2021, 11:48 am
Tottenham Hotspur were clinical against Wolfsberger in their Europa League round of 32 first leg.
A 4-1 away win sees Spurs have one foot in the next round.
The match was crucial for Gareth Bale as the Real Madrid loanee scored one and assisted another.
Jose Mourinho has shown his desire to win the Europa League with Spurs.
Here are further details.
Details
How did the match pan out?
Bale crossed for Son Heung-min to head the opener in the 13th minute.
The Welshman cut inside and blasted home their second goal.
Brazilian Lucas Moura added a fine solo goal before half-time in Budapest.
Michael Liendl's penalty saw Wolfsberger pull one back before Christopher Wernitznig hit the bar.
However, Carlos Vinicius killed the tie with a goal in the 88th minute.
Opta stats
Tottenham are the second English team to script this record
Tottenham are only the second English team to score three or more goals in three consecutive away major European matches, after Liverpool between October 2017 and February 2018.
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has been eliminated from just one of his 17 previous European knockout ties when winning the first leg.
He was eliminated during the 2006-07 Champions League semi-final vs Liverpool.
Son
Notable numbers for Son Heung-min
Son Heung-min has raced to 18 goals in all competitions this season.
This the fifth successive season where he has scored 18 or more goals for Tottenham.
He now has 103 goals in 264 matches for Spurs. He also netted his fourth Europa League goal this season.
Son is the fourth Spurs player to score 20 goals in European competition (excluding qualifiers).
Information
Bale gets to five goals for Spurs in 2020-21
Bale scored his fifth goal of the campaign for Spurs. He now has 60 goals for Spurs across two spells. This was also his second Europa League goal this season.