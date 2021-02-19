Manchester United claimed a comprehensive victory over Real Sociedad in their Europa League round of 32 (first leg) on Thursday. With a 4-0 win away from home, United have virtually booked their spot in the round of 16. Due to travel restrictions in Spain, the match took place in Turin, which meant Sociedad lost the home advantage. Here is more.

Match How did the match pan out?

United opened the scoring in the 27th minute as defender Robin Le Normand set it up for Fernandes, who tapped into an empty net. Fernandes made it 2-0 in the second half (57th minute). The goal was initially ruled out for offside, but a VAR review overruled the original decision. While Rashford handed United a third goal, Daniel James scored the winner for them.

Information A historic win for the ruthless Manchester United

As per Opta, Manchester United recorded the biggest away victory by an English side against a Spanish opponent in the UEFA Cup/Europa League. The win surpassed Newcastle United's 3-0 victory at Mallorca back in March 2004.

Fernandes Records scripted by Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes, who opened the scoring for United, has scored more Europa League goals (10) than Benfica's Pizzi (9) since the start of last season. Seven of them have come in the ongoing campaign. He has been directly involved in 52 goals across all competitions for United (33 goals, 19 assists), 10 more than any other PL player since his debut (February 2020).

Feats A look at the other feats