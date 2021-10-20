T20 World Cup: Decoding the stats of Team India

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 20, 2021, 09:53 pm

India won the inaugural T20 World Cup edition

After beating England and Australia in warm-up fixtures, India are set to lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener. The Men in Blue enter the tournament with a 5-0 record against Pakistan. India are eyeing their second T20 WC title, having won the inaugural edition (2007). Here, we decode their stats in the ICC tournament.

2007

India won the World T20 in 2007

India faced Pakistan in their first-ever match at the T20 World Cup (2007). They won the match through a historic bowl-out. Team India then defeated England, South Africa, and Australia to enter the grand finale. Yuvraj Singh scripted history by smashing 6 sixes in an over against England. The MS Dhoni-led side were crowned champions after beating Pakistan in the final.

Timeline

India were the runners-up in 2014

India couldn't qualify for the last four at the T20 World Cup in 2009, 2010, and 2012. They made a stunning turnaround in the 2014 edition. Dhoni's India won five consecutive matches to reach the final. However, Sri Lanka got the better of them in summit clash. The Lankans restricted India to 130/4 and later won by six wickets.

Information

Second-most match-wins in the tournament

India are still in search of their second T20 World Cup title. The Men in Blue have won 21 of 33 matches in the tournament (Lost 11, NR: 1). They have the second-most match-wins (T20 WC) after Sri Lanka (24).

Runs

T20 WC: Virat Kohli is India's leading run-scorer

Virat Kohli is India's leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup. He has amassed 777 runs from 16 matches at an incredible average of 86.33. The Indian skipper has slammed 9 fifties, the most by a player in the tournament. Kohli is behind Mahela Jayawardene (1,016), Chris Gayle (920), and Tillakaratne Dilshan (897) presently. Rohit Sharma (673) has the second-most runs for India.

Do you know?

Most runs in a single T20 WC edition

Kohli holds the record for scoring the most runs by a player in a single T20 WC edition. He aggregated 319 runs from six games at an average of 106.33 in 2014. Kohli averaged over 100 (136.50) in the 2016 edition as well.

Wickets

R Ashwin tops the wickets column for India

Ravichandran Ashwin is the leading wicket-taker for India at the T20 World Cup. He has snapped up 20 wickets from 15 matches at a phenomenal average of 16.70. The right-arm off-spinner recorded his best figures in the tournament in 2014 (4/11 against Australia). Ashwin's compatriot Ravindra Jadeja owns 14 T20 WC wickets with the best match haul of 3/48.