Ruturaj Gaikwad completes 600 runs in IPL 2021: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 11, 2021, 02:23 pm

Ruturaj Gaikwad is the second-highest run-scorer of the IPL 2021

Ruturaj Gaikwad laid the foundation of Chennai Super Kings' win over Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021. He scored 70 (50) as CSK chased down 173 in the final over. In the process, Gaikwad completed 600 runs in the ongoing season. The stylish opener can surpass KL Rahul to clinch the Orange Cap this season. Here are the key stats.

Feat

Third CSK batter with over 600 runs in a season

Gaikwad has become only the third batter from CSK to touch the 600-run mark in an IPL season. Michael Hussey was the first CSK batter to have accomplished this milestone in 2013. He won the Orange Cap, having finished with 733 runs at an incredible average of 59. Meanwhile, Ambati Rayudu racked up 602 runs at 43 in 2018.

Information

Second-most runs in IPL 2021

Gaikwad now has the second-most runs in the IPL 2021. He averages 46.38, and has also registered a ton. The youngster is only behind KL Rahul in terms of runs, who finished his campaign with 626 runs. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan follows Gaikwad with 551 runs.

Ton

Youngest CSK batter to score an IPL century

Gaikwad played arguably the best knock of IPL 2021 in the match against Rajasthan Royals. The right-handed batter slammed his maiden IPL ton, an unbeaten 101 (60) after CSK were put in to bat. At 24 years and 244 days, Gaikwad became the youngest CSK batter to score an IPL century. The previous record was held by Murali Vijay (26y 2d).

Career

A look at career stats of Gaikwad

Gaikwad rose to prominence in the 2020 edition. He smashed three consecutive fifties toward the season's end even though CSK couldn't reach the playoffs. The youngster has aggregated 807 runs from 21 IPL matches at 47.47 so far. As per statistician Umang Pabari, Gaikwad now holds the record for scoring the most runs as an Indian opening batter for CSK in the IPL.

Do you know?

Gaikwad recorded two ducks in his first three IPL innings

Gaikwad recorded two ducks in his first three IPL innings (2020). He was dropped from the Playing XI thereafter. However, Gaikwad slammed three consecutive fifties in CSK's last three matches (65* vs RCB, 72 vs KKR, and 62* vs PBKS) of the season.