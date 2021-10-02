CSK lose against RR despite Ruturaj's century: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Oct 02, 2021, 11:17 pm

Ruturaj Gaikwad's maiden IPL century went in vain

Rajasthan Royals floored the Chennai Super Kings with some effortless hitting in the powerplay overs to chase down a target of 190 in match number 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Saturday. CSK rode on a fine century by Ruturaj Gaikwad (101*) to post 189/4 in 20 overs. In response, the RR batters got the job done. Here's more.

RR vs CSK

How did the match pan out?

CSK openers added 47 runs before Faf du Plessis was dismissed. They lost Suresh Raina quickly to be reduced to 57/2. Ruturaj and Moeen Ali added a fifty-plus stand. CSK were reduced to 134/4 before a blinder from Ravindra Jadeja helped them surpass 180. In reply, RR were off to a flier and the brilliant start helped them control the game.

Century

Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes maiden IPL century

CSK's in-form opener Ruturaj smashed his maiden IPL century. He scored an unbeaten 101 from 60 deliveries, smacking nine fours and five sixes. He is now the first batsman in IPL 2021 to surpass 500 runs and be the Orange Cap holder (508). He also became the second batter with 50-plus fours this season (53) after Shikhar Dhawan (55).

Records

Ruturaj smashes these records as well

Ruturaj became just the fourth batter to score a century in IPL 2021. As per statistician Umang Pabari, Ruturaj now holds the record of scoring the most runs as an Indian opening batsman for CSK in the IPL. He is now the youngest CSK batsman to score a century in the IPL (24y 244d). The previous record was held by Murali Vijay (26y 2d).

Duo

Feats registered by Faf and Jadeja

Faf (25) became the fifth batsman in IPL 2021 to get past the 450-run mark (460). The veteran Faf has raced to 2,762 runs in the IPL, surpassing Yuvraj Singh's tally (2,750). For the second successive IPL season, Jadeja (32*) has gone past the 200-run mark (211). He has a strike rate of 154.01 this season.

Yashasvi

Notable numbers for RR youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal

RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a rapid 50, facing 21 balls. He smashed six fours and three sixes. Yashasvi brought up his fifty from 19 deliveries, registering the joint-second fastest IPL fifty for RR. Yashasvi has gone past the 200-run mark this season (237). He smashed his maiden IPL fifty. Yashasvi shared a third fifty-plus stand alongside Evin Lewis, having played four matches together.

Information

Highest score for RR in PP overs

As per Pabari, RR registered their highest score in the powerplay (81/1) in IPL. Their previous best PP score was 73/1 versus Deccan Chargers in 2008. Meanwhile, Ruturaj and Jadeja shared a 55-run stand from just 22 balls. Notably, 38 runs came via boundaries.

Information

Maiden IPL fifty for Shivam Dube

RR batsman Shivam Dube scored his maiden fifty in the IPL. He has also gone past the 200-run mark this season. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson (28) is now the third-highest scorer this season (479). Overall, he has 3,063 IPL runs.

Dhoni

Dhoni plays his 200th IPL match

MS Dhoni played his 200th match as captain in the IPL. He has won 119 and lost 80 matches while leading as of now (CSK and Rising Pune Supergiant). The 40-year-old remains the only captain to have won over 100 matches in the tournament. Under him, CSK have won the IPL title thrice (2010, 2011, and 2018).