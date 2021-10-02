IPL 2021, RR vs CSK: Samson elects to bowl first

IPL 2021, RR vs CSK: Here is the toss update

Rajasthan Royals are taking on Chennai Super Kings in the 47th match of 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The evening game of Saturday's double-header is being held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. CSK were the first side to claim the playoff berth this season. Meanwhile, RR require a win to stay alive. Sanju Samson has elected to bowl first.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

Chennai have had the wood over the Royals in the IPL. In 24 head-to-head meetings, the Yellow Army have managed to win 15 matches with a win percentage of 62.5. On the other hand, RR have claimed nine victories against CSK with a win percentage of 37.5. Notably, CSK have won four of the last seven matches against RR.

Details

A look at the key details

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is hosting the match. So far, the surface here has produced an even contest between bat and ball. Four of the last five matches on this venue have been won by the teams batting second. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Milestone

Dhoni plays his 200th match as captain in IPL

MS Dhoni is set to play his 200th match as captain in the IPL. He has won 119 and lost 79 matches while leading as of now (CSK and Rising Pune Supergiant). The 40-year-old remains the only captain to have won over 100 matches in the tournament. Under him, CSK have won the IPL title thrice (2010, 2011, and 2018).

Playing XI

A look at the two teams

RR playing XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, A Singh, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman CSK playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Josh Hazlewood

Details

Glenn Phillips to make his debut for RR

New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips is set to make his IPL debut for RR. He comes in to add more steel in RR's middle-order. David Miller also returns to the side as Liam Livingstone and the misfiring Chris Morris have been left out. Mayank Markande gets his first game for RR this season. For CSK, Sam Curran and KM Asif come in.