D/N Test, Australia Women vs India Women: Day 3 report

Day 3 of the Day/Night Test between Australia Women and India Women had a full day's play finally. The Indian women's cricket team resumed the day on 276/5. They declared after getting to 377/8. In response, the Australian team has lost four wickets for 143 runs. Ellyse Perry is batting on 27 alongside Ashleigh Gardner (13*). Here's more.

Deepti

Deepti Sharma shows character with a valiant 66

Deepti Sharma, who resumed Day 3 on 12*, went on to score a valuable fifty for India Women. She ended up with a score of 66, facing 167 balls. Deepti showed a lot of composure and steel to keep the Aussies at bay and make sure India go on to make a safe total. She hit eight fours in what was a mature knock.

Duo

Mooney and Lanning depart in quick succession after vital stand

Australia lost Beth Mooney early on and saw Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning stitch a crucial 49-run stand for the second wicket. However, despite getting the desired starts, both players went on to lose their wickets. Healy departed for a promising 29 before Lanning too was dismissed for 38. The Aussies were reduced to 80/3.

Aussies

Australia look to recover their innings

The Aussies Perry and Tahila McGrath stitch a 39-run stand for the fourth wicket. McGrath looked good for her 68-ball 28. She hit four fours. Senior cricketer Perry has taken her time and her presence is massive. After McGrath's dismissal, Gardner has given Perry company in the middle. They have added 24 runs for the fifth wicket.