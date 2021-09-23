MI vs KKR: Decoding Andre Russell's performance against Trent Boult

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 23, 2021, 04:22 pm

Trent Boult has a good record against Andre Russell

Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders tonight in match number 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. It's expected to be a good contest in this crucial match for both the teams. One of the major highlights will be the contest between Andre Russell and Trent Boult. Both players are vital for their respective teams. We decode the key numbers.

Do you know?

Andre Russell's performance against Trent Boult

As per Cricketpedia, Russell has managed to rack up 21 runs off 10 balls by MI's left-arm pacer Boult, while the latter has dismissed the KKR all-rounder on two occasions.

Russell

Russell's IPL numbers and performance against MI

West Indian stalwart Russell has racked up 183 runs from 127 balls in 10 games at a strike rate of 144.09. The tally also includes 15 fours and 13 sixes. Besides, Russell has claimed 10 wickets as well. In the IPL, Russell has managed to score 1,680 runs from 83 matches at an average of 29.47. He also has 71 wickets under his belt.

Boult

Boult's IPL numbers and performance against KKR

In five matches against KKR, Boult has taken nine wickets with the best bowling performance of 2/27. Overall, Boult has played 56 IPL matches to date. He has claimed 73 scalps at 25.13. Boult has taken one four-wicket haul (4/18). He has an economy rate of 8.52.

Information

Their performances in IPL 2021

Boult has taken 10 wickets so far in IPL 2021, having played eight games at 25.80. He has an economy rate of 8.50. On the other hand, Russell has slammed 163 runs so far at 27.16. He has also taken 10 wickets at 12.30.