IPL 2021, MI vs DC: Rishabh Pant elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Oct 02, 2021, 03:03 pm

IPL 2021, MI vs DC: Here is the toss update

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are locking horns in the 46th match of 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The afternoon game of Saturday's double-header is being held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. DC have already qualified for the playoffs, while MI aim to get back to the top four. Rishabh Pant has won the toss and decided to field.

Details

A look at the key details

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium is hosting the encounter. Expect another low-scoring here, as the wicket will likely get slower as the match progresses. Notably, 139 is the highest score on this venue in the last six innings. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

Mumbai have fared better than Delhi in the IPL till now. In 29 head-to-head meetings, MI have managed to win 16 matches with a win percentage of 55.17. On the other hand, DC have claimed 13 victories against MI with a win percentage of 44.83. Notably, MI beat DC as many as four times in the previous IPL edition (2020).

Recap

Recap: What happened in the last match?

Delhi comprehensively won their last match against Mumbai. The defending champions managed 137/9 in 20 overs after electing to bat. Skipper Rohit scored a 30-ball 44 but lost support from other batters. Amit Mishra scalped four wickets for DC. DC easily chased the total in the final over, with Shikhar Dhawan (45) being their top-scorer. Lalit Yadav and Shimron Hetmyer got them home.

Teams

Here are the two teams

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje

Changes

Prithvi Shaw returns to DC XI

Prithvi Shaw, who missed the last match due to an injury, returns to the XI. He has replaced all-rounder Lalit Yadav. Notably, Steve Smith will continue to bat in the top-order. Meanwhile, MI have drafted spinning all-rounder Jayant Yadav in place of leg-spinner Rahul Chahar. The latter hasn't been consistent in the ongoing UAE leg of IPL 2021.