IPL 2021, RCB vs PBKS: Here is the match preview

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings to square off in Sharjah

Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to face Punjab Kings in the 48th match of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the afternoon encounter of Sunday's double-header. RCB are one step away from qualifying for the playoffs, while PBKS could enter the top four with another win. Here is the match preview.

H2H

Head-to-head: PBKS 15-12 RCB

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, Punjab have had the edge over the Royal Challengers. In 27 meetings, PBKS have won 15 encounters with a win percentage of 55.56. Meanwhile, RCB have managed to win 12 matches with a win percentage of 44.44. Notably, RCB have won four of the last seven matches against PBKS.

Details

Pitch report and TV listing

The match will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It will begin at 3:30 PM IST. The surface hasn't produced enough for batters so far. Despite the small boundaries, the recent matches have turned out to be low-scoring. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

RCB

Will George Garton get another game?

RCB included left-arm seamer George Garton in the XI against Rajasthan Royals. The England speedster, who replaced Kyle Jamieson, couldn't do much damage. Skipper Virat Kohli could still try out a couple of fresh overseas faces. Probable XI: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS

PBKS will likely play the same XI

KL Rahul played a perfect combination against Kolkata Knight Riders. Mayank Agarwal was back in the side, while Shahrukh Khan replaced Harpreet Brar. Chris Gayle, who left the bubble, made way for Fabian Allen. PBKS are expected to retain their XI. Probable XI: Rahul (captain, wicket-keeper), Mayank, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh, Deepak Hooda, Fabian, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Performers

Here are the top performers

Rahul has racked up 462 runs from 10 games at a strike rate of 156.08 against RCB. In the bowling segment, Shami has taken 10 wickets with a best haul of 2/34 against them. Against PBKS, Kohli owns 716 runs at a strike rate of 127.85, while Chahal has scalped 22 wickets with a best haul of 4/25.