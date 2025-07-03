How Akshay Kumar dominated box office in 2025's first-half 

Akshay Kumar , one of Bollywood's most bankable stars, has had a phenomenal run at the box office in the first half of 2025. From his pivotal role in Dinesh Vijan's patriotic drama Sky Force to his critically acclaimed performance in Dharma Productions's Kesari Chapter 2, and finally, his return to comedy with Housefull 5, Kumar has proven his versatility and appeal across genres.

Box office triumph A hero in real and reel life—'Sky Force' Kumar's year started with Sky Force, an aeronautical drama that celebrated India's two heroes, played by Kumar and Veer Pahariya. His presence in the film was instrumental in its success, adding gravitas and superstardom to the project. The film's box office performance, ₹135.51cr gross in India, further solidified Kumar's status as a leading man in Indian cinema.

Biographical war drama Content-driven films can also be entertaining—'Kesari Chapter 2' Next, Kumar starred in Kesari 2, a biographical war drama under Dharma Productions. His sensitive and sincere performance in the film earned him both critical acclaim and strong box office numbers (₹110.56cr India gross). Alongside Ananya Panday and R Madhavan, Kumar led a fictionalized story inspired by the incredibly tragic Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.

Comedy return Kumar's return to his slapstick comedy roots—'Housefull 5' Kumar then reunited with Sajid Nadiadwala for Housefull 5, the fifth installment of the hit comedy franchise. The film was a global crowd-pleaser and further cemented Kumar's position as Bollywood's most consistent entertainer. His ability to switch between genres—from serious dramas to slapstick comedies—has been a key factor in his enduring popularity. It's still running in theaters and has collected ₹217.5cr gross so far.