'The Traitors' wants Uorfi and me to fight: Sufi Motiwala

Social media influencers Sufi Motiwala and Uorfi Javed have been at loggerheads since they entered the reality show The Traitors . Their feud escalated on social media, with both taking jabs at each other on Instagram. In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Motiwala clarified that they are not enemies but simply don't talk to each other outside of the show.

Show dynamics Motiwala explains his relationship with Javed Motiwala said, "Uorfi and I are constantly put into situations where we have to interact with each other." "At this point, India should be aware that we are sent on a reality show so that we fight, and they have content to watch." "They haven't invested ₹100cr and put 200 cameras just for the vibes. We don't even converse."

Show conflict Things turned ugly after Javed accused Motiwala of being Traitor Motiwala revealed he apologized to Javed when they first met on the show. "I told her that whatever happened between us, let us just be mature adults about it." However, things took a turn in the sixth episode when Javed accused Motiwala of being a Traitor. "I just wondered why because I had not bothered her, done anything against her."

Discrimination Motiwala feels targeted because of stigma, discrimination Motiwala, who identifies as part of the LGBTQIA+ community, said he feels targeted because of people's stigma and discrimination. "When Uorfi and Apoorva get feisty, all these feminist and iconic people love them; when Raftaar and Purav are yelling, all the hetros love them." "But as someone from the LGBTQIA+ community, when I am just being myself... it's very easy to hate me."