'Big family...': Bhansali on shooting 'Dil De Chuke...' with Salman-Aishwarya
What's the story
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn, completed 26 years recently.
In an interview with ETimes, Bhansali spoke about his experience working on the film.
He called it one of his most fulfilling experiences and revealed the off-screen chemistry between Khan and Rai Bachchan.
Off-screen chemistry
Bhansali recalls the bond on 'Dil De Chuke...' set
Bhansali said, "I like the way you put it—yes, there was love in the air. But not just between them; there was a lot of affection among all of us."
"Zohra Sehgalji, Helen Aunty, Salman, Aishwarya, Vikram Gokhale, Smita Jayekar—we were like one big family."
"I don't think I've had such a fulfilling experience shooting any other film."
Casting insights
The ending almost changed
Bhansali also revealed that there was pressure and expectation to have Rai Bachchan's character end up with Khan's instead of Devgn's. However, he stood firm on his original vision.
He described Rai Bachchan as the "perfect Nandini" who matched his vision exactly, calling it a rare experience in his filmmaking journey.
Changing dynamics
Would he remake any of his films?
When asked if such camaraderie still exists on film sets today, Bhansali said, "Not at all. Today, it's purely professional. And honestly, I'm fine with that. Times have changed."
He also said he wouldn't want to remake any of his films except Khamoshi due to its altered ending.
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is considered one of the defining films in Hindi cinema, and it established Bhansali as a master filmmaker.