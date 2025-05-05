What's the story

Romanian singer and television personality, Iulia Vantur, also known as Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend, is set to make her acting debut.

She will debut in the English short film Echoes of Us.

The film, directed by Joe Rajan, has gone on floors and boasts of a multi-national cast including Bollywood actor Deepak Tijori and Spanish actor Alessandra Whelan Merediz.

This is a major career shift for Vantur, who has primarily worked in music and television.