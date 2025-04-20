Ali Fazal to play celebrity photographer in upcoming project: Report
Celebrated for his offbeat roles, actor and producer Ali Fazal will take on a new challenge in his next film.
The actor will be seen as a celebrity photographer in an exciting, dark dramedy.
A source told TOI, "The film sheds light on the behind-the-scenes reality of paparazzi culture."
Fazal's preparation for the unconventional role
Fazal is prepping for this unusual role.
The movie is set against the backdrop of Bollywood, and it intends to give a different perspective on the busy life of the paparazzi.
The source further added, "Ali has always chosen unconventional roles, and this one is no different."
Fazal was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur Season 3, released in July 2024.
Paparazzi culture: A controversial yet integral part of Bollywood
The culture of paparazzi has been a point of contention among Bollywood stars and fans alike, with several celebrities criticizing photographers for sometimes crossing the line.
Fazal's upcoming film will provide a behind-the-scenes look at this controversial aspect of the industry.
Meanwhile, the actor is busy with numerous projects such as Metro...In Dino, Thug Life, and the Netflix series Rakt Brahmand.