In a controversial move, Chanakya Sena has announced a cash reward of ₹1 lakh for anyone who "blackens" the face of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, reported Indian Express.

This decision comes after Kashyap's recent remarks were perceived as derogatory toward Brahmins.

Several Brahmin organizations, including Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha and Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Sangh, held an online meeting on Saturday to voice their outrage over Kashyap's comments.