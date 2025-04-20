Chanakya Sena offers ₹1 lakh reward for 'blackening' Kashyap's face
What's the story
In a controversial move, Chanakya Sena has announced a cash reward of ₹1 lakh for anyone who "blackens" the face of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, reported Indian Express.
This decision comes after Kashyap's recent remarks were perceived as derogatory toward Brahmins.
Several Brahmin organizations, including Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha and Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Sangh, held an online meeting on Saturday to voice their outrage over Kashyap's comments.
Outrage
'Necessary to teach a lesson to people like Kashyap'
Pandit Suresh Mishra, national president of Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha and chief patron of Chanakya Sena, chaired the meeting.
He stressed the need to "teach a lesson to people like Anurag Kashyap, who are making baseless statements about Brahmins and are spreading division in society."
"Has the Brahmin community not made sacrifices for this country?" Mishra said, adding that the community has always worked for everyone's welfare and "sacrificed their lives for the country's unity."
Strong opposition
Mishra's statement on the need for strong opposition
Mishra further stated, "In such a situation, it is necessary to teach them a lesson."
He called for strong opposition against those making "nefarious attempts to end aapsi sadachar (mutual respect) in society."
He also said such people should be "humiliated" for targeting the Brahmin community, which works with the emotion of "Sarvajan Hitaya and Sarvajan Sukhaya."
Mishra, who is a BJP-affiliated member, runs Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha, famous for its annual "Jaipur Marathon."
Controversy
Here's how the controversy erupted
Kashyap's comments come after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) suggested tweaks in Phule, which underlines the lives of Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and Savitribai Phule.
The Brahmin community opposed the film, alleging it showed them in a poor light.
Subsequently, replying to an Instagram comment saying "Brahmins are your father," Kashyap wrote, "Brahmin pe main m*******a..koi problem (I'll pee on the Brahmins...any problem)?"
He later apologized on Instagram.
Twitter Post
Here's another recent comment by Kashyap
