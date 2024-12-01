Summarize Simplifying... In short 'Maharaja', an Indian film, has made history by becoming the first to be screened in China post a diplomatic agreement between the two nations, earning nearly ₹20cr within two days.

The film, featuring Sethupathi as a barber uncovering a sinister plot, is one of the highest-grossing Tamil films this year.

It's available on Netflix.

'Maharaja' is doing well in China

'Maharaja' earns nearly ₹20cr in China within 2 days!

By Isha Sharma 03:50 pm Dec 01, 202403:50 pm

What's the story The Tamil film Maharaja, directed by Nithilan Saminathan and featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap, Abhirami, and Mamta Mohandas, has taken the Chinese box office by storm. Within two days of its release in China on November 29, the film has raked in an impressive ₹19.3cr, according to Sacnilk. The movie was released across 40K screens in the country.

Historic release

'Maharaja' made history as first Indian film post-LAC ease

Per PTI, Maharaja has reportedly created history by becoming the first Indian film to be screened in China after India and China signed a diplomatic agreement to ease tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. The release comes as a major milestone in the cultural exchange between the two nations. Earlier, Indian films like 3 Idiots, Dangal, Secret Superstar, Hindi Medium, and Baahubali 2 have fared well at the Chinese box office.

Box office performance

'Maharaja' witnessed a surge in collections on second day

The film's earnings witnessed a massive jump on the second day of its release. After earning ₹5.4cr from premieres and ₹4.6cr on its opening day, the collections jumped to ₹9.3cr on Day 2. Maharaja is one of this year's highest-grossing Tamil films, having earned over ₹125.38cr worldwide on an estimated ₹20cr budget.

Film overview

'Maharaja' plot and production details

In Maharaja, Sethupathi plays a soft-spoken barber who visits the police station to complain about his missing dustbin Lakshmi. Initially, the police dismiss him, but his persistence leads to the unearthing of a more sinister plot. The film is co-produced by The Route, Think Studios and Passion Studios. Watch it on Netflix.