Entertainment

'Merry Christmas' stirs excitement with new 'twist trailer'! Watch here

By Tanvi Gupta 01:04 pm Jan 16, 2024

'Merry Christmas' unveils a quirky 'twist trailer'!

The hotly-anticipated Merry Christmas debuted in theaters last week, unveiling an intriguing narrative under the direction of Sriram Raghavan. The film, shot in both Hindi and Tamil, marked the debut collaboration between Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. It unfolds on a Christmas Eve date, weaving unexpected twists. To further fuel curiosity, the makers on Tuesday dropped a new "twist trailer." Checked it out yet?

Why does this story matter?

Despite facing stiff competition from Telugu and Tamil mass entertainers like Captain Miller and Guntur Kaaram, Merry Christmas has been going strong at the box office. On its fourth day, the film crossed into double-digit collections, reaching a net haul of Rs. 11.38cr., reportedly. As the movie continues its successful run, the new trailer introducing a whodunit element will aim to captivate audiences.

Here's what the new clip shows

The one-minute clip begins with a voice probing Kaif's character about the events of the night. Diverging from the initial trailer, this new clip exposes a darker side to the seemingly blissful outing of our protagonists. It concludes with Kaif and Sethupathi watching a movie in a theater, revealing the presence of an unexpected third person. This teaser promises to leave viewers in suspense.

Do not miss this!

This is what 'Merry Christmas' is all about

Merry Christmas—an adaptation of Frédéric Dard's Bird in a Cage—explores the intricacies of cold-blooded revenge. The film narrates the Christmas Eve escapades of two strangers—Maria (Kaif) and Albert (Sethupathi), whose immediate friendship takes a dark twist when Maria's husband Jerome is discovered "murdered," unleashing unforeseen chaos. Kaif and Sethupathi aside, the Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand.

'Sometimes one can live a lifetime in one night'

In a recent interview, Raghavan shared insights into crafting the film. "It is a very different film from anything I have made in the past." Emphasizing the core of the movie as a relationship evolving between two strangers in one night, he added, "There's a crime involved...but sometimes one can live a lifetime in one night." Raghavan described the film's approach as a "slow-burn."

