By Aikantik Bag 11:15 am Jan 05, 2024

Vicky Kaushal is undoubtedly the breakout actor of this generation and with each passing film he is setting the bar quite high. The recently released Sam Bahadur saw the actor in a different avatar and the film was loved by both the critics and viewers. The war biopic surpassed the Rs. 100 crore mark globally and has slowed down in the fifth week.

Aiming for the Rs. 100 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Meghna Gulzar directorial earned Rs. 21 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 90.91 crore in India. Kaushal's performance was touted to be one of his best so far. The cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala.

