Box office collection: 'Aquaman 2' sees decent weekend in India

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Aquaman 2' sees decent weekend in India

By Aikantik Bag 12:02 pm Dec 25, 202312:02 pm

'Aquaman 2' box office collection

DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is one of the most popular film universes in the world. Thanks to loyal fans of DC Comics superheroes, even several mediocre films often manage to make decent collections worldwide. The recently released Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is one such prime example, which, despite mixed to negative reviews, reportedly had a global opening weekend collection of $107.7 million.

2/3

Aiming for stability on weekdays

In India, too, the James Wan directorial has been receiving a decent response amid biggies like Salaar and Dunki. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Jason Momoa starrer earned Rs. 2.57 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 9.34 crore in India. Released on Thursday, Aquaman 2 co-stars Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Dolph Lundgren, Martin Short, and Nicole Kidman, among others.

3/3

Twitter Post