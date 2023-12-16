Why Mayim Bialik won't return as 'Jeopardy!' host? Know here

Mayim Bialik's departure from 'Jeopardy!' explained

The Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik has revealed that she will no longer host the syndicated version of Jeopardy! starting in 2024. Bialik expressed her gratitude over being part of the Jeopardy! family in a heartfelt message posted on Instagram on Saturday (IST). Sony Pictures Television has officially confirmed this development and revealed that Ken Jennings will assume the sole hosting role in the upcoming season.

Why does this story matter?

Jeopardy! is an iconic American television game show conceived by Merv Griffin. Departing from conventional quiz show formats, contestants are presented with general knowledge clues in the form of answers for which they have to frame the questions. The original daytime version premiered on NBC in 1964, while the syndicated iteration began in 1984 with the legendary Alex Trebek as host. Now in its 40th season, Jeopardy! remains one of the longest-running game shows in television history.

'I have some 'Jeopardy!' news...'

Bialik shared in her post, "Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!" A spokesperson for the series at Sony told Variety that they decided "to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers." Despite this change, Sony Pictures Television is set to partner with The Big Bang Theory actor for primetime specials. She has previously helmed shows like Celebrity Jeopardy and Jeopardy!'s collegiate tournament.

Take a look at her announcement post

Bialik's journey as 'Jeopardy!' host

After the passing of Canadian-American game show host Trebek in 2020, Bialik was among several rotating celebrity guest hosts on Jeopardy! She secured a permanent hosting position following TV personality Mike Richards's removal due to scandals. Bialik shared hosting responsibilities with Jennings, a former contestant who first appeared on the show in 2003 and has since become the highest-earning American game show contestant in history.

Emmy nominations for Bialik and Jennings

Both Bialik and Jennings received Emmy Award nominations in the newly introduced Outstanding Host of a Game Show category. They were nominated alongside Steve Harvey, Pat Sajak, and Keke Palmer. The winner will be announced at the Hollywood strike-delayed Emmy Awards in January. In August, Variety reported that Bialik declined to host the second season of Celebrity Jeopardy! due to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes.