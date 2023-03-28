Entertainment

Jaya Bachchan reacts to 'Big Bang Theory's Madhuri Dixit dialogue

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 28, 2023, 04:10 pm 2 min read

Actor Jaya Bachchan reacted to the offensive Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Madhuri Dixit Nene comparison in the show 'The Big Bang Theory'

An age-old scene featured in the famous American situational comedy, The Big Bang Theory is experiencing a lot of heat now in 2023. After an Indian political analyst sent a legal notice to Netflix over an episode in which Kunal Nayyar's character commented on actor Madhuri Dixit Nene, actor and Member of Parliament, Jaya Bachchan has shared her opinion on the matter.

But first, understand what exactly happened

A few days ago, political analyst Mithun Vijay Kumar sent a legal notice to Netflix over the use of derogatory terms in the show The Big Bang Theory regarding Dixit. The episode in question features Sheldon (Jim Parsons) who compares Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Dixit. Responding to Sheldon, Raj (Nayyar) remarks, "Aishwarya Rai is a goddess, by comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a leprous prostitute."

'Nayyar needs to be sent to a mental asylum…'

In a conversation with The Times of India, the Guddi actor responded to the controversy and eventually added fuel to the fire by stating that Nayyar is "insane." She further stated, "The actor has badi gandi zubaan (he is foul-mouthed)." Further, she added, Nayyar needs "to be sent to a mental asylum" and his family should be asked what they think of his comment.

Actors Dia Mirza and Urmila Matondkar also reacted

The American sitcom is facing the wrath of Bollywood celebrities, and actors like Urmila Matondkar and Dia Mirza also responded to the reprehensible comment. Matondkar commented, "I have no idea about the whole episode. But if it is true, it is beyond outrageous. It shows their extremely cheap mentality. Do they really think this is humorous?" Whereas, Mirza said, "It is disrespectful and distasteful."

Netflix was asked to remove first episode of Season 2

In the legal notice, Kumar has asked Netflix to remove the first episode of Season 2. Reportedly, Kumar wanted to hold companies like Netflix accountable for their actions and wanted to ensure that they are sensitive to the cultural values and sentiments of the communities they serve. Created in September 2007, The Big Bang Theory had a successful run till May 2019.