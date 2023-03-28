Entertainment

Everything to know about 'John Wick: Chapter 5'

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 28, 2023, 03:58 pm 2 min read

'John Wick: Chapter 4,' starring Keanu Reeves in the lead, was released in the theaters on March 24

After the staggering success of Keanu Reeves's John Wick: Chapter 4, hints regarding its fifth installment have already started coming. Initially, the fourth part was to mark the end of the franchise. However, given its success, the makers have decided otherwise, and are reportedly planning on the fifth part. If you're as excited as us, here's everything to know about the next installment.

Why does this story matter?

John Wick: Chapter 4 witnessed a record-breaking opening at the global box office. It took the ticket window by storm by registering a global debut of $141.4M from at least 71 markets.

It is reportedly a record-shattering opening number for the franchise. Given the worldwide acceptance of the film, the makers decided to come up with one more installment.

Makers looking at possibilities for 'John Wick: Chapter 5'

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Joe Drake of Lionsgate Motion Picture has said they'll look at the possibility of a fifth chapter, but with no guarantee. "We're all going to take a tiny rest here and then scratch at ideas about whether there's a credible way to get into five. But there's no guarantee," Drake said.

'John Wick: Chapter 4' box office collection

In mere three days of its release, the fourth installment was able to surpass more than 50 percent of the lifetime collections of its successor, John Wick: Chapter 3. As per media reports, it collected Rs. 30 crore (gross) at the Indian box office. The movie also performed exceptionally well in its pre-sales, further increasing its collection over its first weekend.

More about 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

John Wick: Chapter 4 is directed by Chad Stahelski. It marks the return of Reeves in the titular character where he plays an assassin. Reeves's character seemingly comes full circle at the end of the movie. The Hollywood actioner also features Scott Adkins and Donnie Yen. The movie hit cinema halls across the globe, including India, on March 24.