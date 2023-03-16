Entertainment

James Gunn announces he will be directing 'Superman: Legacy'

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 16, 2023, 11:01 am 1 min read

'Superman: Legacy' release date announced

The newly appointed DC Studios co-head James Gunn took to Twitter to announce the upcoming film on Superman, titled Superman: Legacy. He also revealed that he will be directing the project and it is slated to release on July 11, 2025. As Warner Bros.'s DC Studios is in the process of revamping, there have been several changes in the pipeline.

Gunn shared why the release date feels personal

Gunn also shared his brother Matt's reaction to the release date of the project. Incidentally, it coincides with their father's birthday. In the same thread, he expressed his love for his dad. The makers have locked the script and it has not gone into the casting stage yet. Fans are quite excited about this announcement and will be rooting for the film.

Twitter Post

Yes, I’m directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, “Dude, it’s Dad’s birthday.” I hadn’t realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023