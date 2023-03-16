Entertainment

Box office: 'TJMM' collections are slow yet steady

Box office: 'TJMM' collections are slow yet steady

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 16, 2023, 10:55 am 1 min read

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' box office collections

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is slow yet steady at the box office and it is raking in money. This weekend will be the actual test of time for this Luv Ranjan-directed romcom. If the film earns a decent collection this weekend then it will be an established fact that romcom is not dead in Bollywood and viewers want a new type of storytelling.

Eyeing the Rs. 100 crore mark

On Wednesday (Day 8), the movie earned Rs. 5.60 crore as per an early estimate by industry tracker Sacnilk. The cumulative collection has gone to Rs. 87.91 crore. The project is set to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark this weekend. This film is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Anubhav Singh Bassi stars in a supporting role.

Twitter Post