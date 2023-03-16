Entertainment

4 times Ranbir-Alia said relatable things about parenting

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's baby daughter, Raha, was born on November 6, 2022

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are enjoying the best phase of their lives since the birth of their daughter, Raha. The couple, on multiple occasions, has said that they are obsessed parents. A few months into their new journey as parents, they have often spoken things about parenting that are so relatable. Here are four such instances.

Being a chill dad

Recently, on Kareena Kapoor Khan's show, Kapoor spoke about the kind of parenting he wants to give to Raha. Calling him "a chill dad," he said, "Alia is that overstressed parent, so I have to bring in that calming factor. I feel we should not be overprotective because then the baby will suffer in the future. So I am a chill dad that way."

Reading books on parenting

When Bhatt was pregnant, she revealed that she used to read a lot of books on pregnancy and parenthood. Kapoor, on the other hand, said he tried to read the books too but couldn't do so. He said that he believed in spontaneity and that no matter how much you read, parenthood can only be learned when you experience it firsthand.

Instilling family values

On Kapoor Khan's show, Kapoor also talked about the parenting his father, Rishi Kapoor received and the one he received from Rishi. He said that the parenting that Rishi's generation received was distant; they weren't on "buddy terms" with their father. "The family values that he (Rishi) has instilled in me and my sister, that's something I would like to pass on to Raha."

Ecstatic feeling of holding the baby for the first time

For every parent, the most special moment is when they hold their baby for the first time. Kapoor felt the same when he first held Raha in his arms. "I got to hold her as soon as the umbilical cord was cut, and that moment will remain a very big core memory of my life. That was a 7,000 stars moment."