Entertainment

Watch: 'Brahmastra' gets epic new promo, introduces 'ancient Indian astras'

Watch: 'Brahmastra' gets epic new promo, introduces 'ancient Indian astras'

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 03, 2022, 05:35 pm 2 min read

Advance bookings for 'Brahmastra' are now open.

Just days before the big release, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has dropped a brand new pre-release promotional clip of Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva! Until now, not much was known about the film's plot but the promotional video surely changes that fact by giving a more extensive look into each of the film's characters and also the world of the "ancient Indian astras." Read on.

Context Why does this story matter?

Brahmastra is the first part of a trilogy that will be set in the Astraverse—India's first cinematic universe!

The film is one of Mukerji's most ambitious projects to date.

It is also the first Indian film to be part of Disney's global release slate alongside other films like Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water.

Trailer Ranbir's Shiva must find 'Brahmastra' or the universe will crumble

The trailer begins with the evil forces being summoned while Mouni Roy can be heard asking for blessings from Brahmadev to find the Brahmastra. Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor's guru, warns him that he must find the three artifacts before the evil powers get to them and destroy the universe. We also see glimpses of all the other astras from the Astraverse.

Observations Battle between good, evil promises good dosage of action

Many hurdles stand in between Shiva's (Kapoor) quest to find the artifacts which are seen briefly in the promo video in terms of a power-packed battle between good and evil. Moreover, we are also excited to see how the film weaves in the other astras like Nandi Astra, Vanarastra, Prabhastra, Pawanastra, Gajastra, Nag Dhanush, Jalastra, and Agnyastra in the story.

Twitter Post Watch the clip here

Experience Brahmāstra in cinemas on September 9th



A never-seen-before world of Ancient Indian Astras in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D



Book your tickets now!

BMS- https://t.co/qjPVPFw8u1

Paytm - https://t.co/eVmK21MLmv#Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/qAlX68PZie — BRAHMĀSTRA (@BrahmastraFilm) September 3, 2022

In addition to the aforementioned actors, the film also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Shah Rukh Khan who will be making a special appearance. Brahmastra is reportedly made with a budget of Rs. 410cr and is considered to be one of the most expensive Hindi films to be made. The film will release across theaters on September 9. Advance bookings opened on Saturday.

Poll What would you like to know more about 'Brahmastra'?