Did Hrithik Roshan reject lead role in 'Brahmastra 2'?

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 03, 2022, 04:34 pm 2 min read

Hrithik Roshan has reportedly rejected the lead role in 'Brahmastra 2.'

Did Brahmastra 2 already hit a speed bump? Days before the release of the highly anticipated and long-delayed Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva, reports have surfaced about the sequel's casting. Hrithik Roshan, who was reportedly approached to play the lead role of Dev in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra 2, has turned down the offer due to his other cinematic commitments. Dive in for more details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Brahmastra has been in development for close to a decade now and Mukerji has spoken about his plans to weave the Astraverse—India's maiden cinematic universe.

To this end, Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva is the first part of a planned trilogy.

The franchise has also made headlines due to Deepika Padukone's potential involvement in the sequel, but there is no confirmation on it yet.

Rejection Roshan wants to focus on 'Krrish 4' and 'Ramayana'

Roshan reportedly let go of the offer citing his involvement in Krrish 4 and Ramayana, both of which are time-consuming and VFX-driven projects. Per Bollywood Hungama, Brahmastra 2 would have been "too much of an investment on another VFX-heavy film." "This decade, Roshan wants to do more films and doesn't want to end up spending the next seven years on these three dream projects."

Information Know more about 'Krrish 4' and 'Ramayana'

Rakesh Roshan's Krrish 4 will pick up from where the third part concluded. An official confirmation about the cast is awaited. It's the fourth installment in the Krrish franchise after Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, and Krrish 3. On the other hand, mythological drama Ramayana will be helmed by Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari and will go on floors in 2023. It'll reportedly co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

Upcoming films Roshan will next be seen in 'Vikram Vedha'

Roshan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming crime action thriller Vikram Vedha that co-stars Saif Ali Khan. Directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, it's a Hindi remake of its namesake Tamil counterpart (2017) that was helmed by the same directors. It'll release on September 30. In addition to that, he also has Siddharth Anand's Fighter in the pipeline, co-starring Padukone.

