Is Deepika Padukone joining Ranbir, Alia in 'Brahmastra 2'?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 19, 2022, 05:25 pm 2 min read

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is slated to hit the cinema halls on September 9.

As we are awaiting the release of the mega-budgeter Brahmastra, a new update has surfaced about its sequel. The second installment is reported to feature Deepika Padukone in the role of Parvati. It will revolve around Mahadev and Parvati. Reportedly, Padukone will make a cameo appearance toward the end of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which will establish her character in the follow-up movie.

Context Why does this story matter?

Director Ayan Mukerji has the blueprint of Part Two and Part Three ready with him.

However, their execution will depend on the success of the first part.

Only if the first part succeeds, the next two sequels will proceed.

However, it is reported that the team is confident about the outcome of the original film.

Let's wait and see how the events unfold.

Details Shiva, Isha will appear in all films of the universe

Further revealing about the sequel, Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, "All the characters are interlinked. It's Ayan's own universe deep-rooted in Indian mythology." "The world is unlike anything one has seen before in world cinema," added the source. The report also stated that Shiva and Isha (played by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt) will be present in all follow-ups.

Information Shah Rukh Khan will make cameo appearance in 'Brahmastra One'

It is reported that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will also play a cameo role in Brahmastra Part One. His character will have some special superpowers and will be present in an elaborate action scene. However, it has not been revealed if Khan will play a role in the sequels. The team has also finalized the actor set to play Mahadev.

Facts All you need to know about pilot installment of 'Brahmastra'

Brahmastra Part One is slated to hit the theaters on September 9. It will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Spanning across centuries and amalgamating elements of Indian mythology and science fiction, the film has been shot over five long years. The film will clash with another historical fiction Ponniyin Selvan, which will be released on September 30.