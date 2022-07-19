Is Deepika Padukone joining Ranbir, Alia in 'Brahmastra 2'?
As we are awaiting the release of the mega-budgeter Brahmastra, a new update has surfaced about its sequel. The second installment is reported to feature Deepika Padukone in the role of Parvati. It will revolve around Mahadev and Parvati. Reportedly, Padukone will make a cameo appearance toward the end of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which will establish her character in the follow-up movie.
- Director Ayan Mukerji has the blueprint of Part Two and Part Three ready with him.
- However, their execution will depend on the success of the first part.
- Only if the first part succeeds, the next two sequels will proceed.
- However, it is reported that the team is confident about the outcome of the original film.
- Let's wait and see how the events unfold.
Further revealing about the sequel, Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, "All the characters are interlinked. It's Ayan's own universe deep-rooted in Indian mythology." "The world is unlike anything one has seen before in world cinema," added the source. The report also stated that Shiva and Isha (played by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt) will be present in all follow-ups.
It is reported that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will also play a cameo role in Brahmastra Part One. His character will have some special superpowers and will be present in an elaborate action scene. However, it has not been revealed if Khan will play a role in the sequels. The team has also finalized the actor set to play Mahadev.
Brahmastra Part One is slated to hit the theaters on September 9. It will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Spanning across centuries and amalgamating elements of Indian mythology and science fiction, the film has been shot over five long years. The film will clash with another historical fiction Ponniyin Selvan, which will be released on September 30.